Jack Black Reveals Where Things Stand With Tenacious D Bandmate After Cancelling Tour

Jack Black at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year via Associated Press

The pair had been on tour in Australia in mid-July, when Jack announced they were pulling the rest of their scheduled performances, following a divisive joke Kyle made about the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

During one live show, the School Of Rock star presented Kyle with a birthday cake, imploring him to “make a wish”, to which he responded: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Jack later said he’d been “blindsided” by his friend and bandmate’s remark, and that they’d be cancelling the remainder of their tour.

Asked about where things now stand between them, the Emmy winner told Variety: “We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back.”

Tenacious D performing live in 2022 via Associated Press

He added: “We’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

Jack previously told his Instagram followers two days after the incident: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

For the past few years, Tenacious D had been working on a new album, which would be the first since 2018’s Post-Apocalypto.

