Jack Dromey and Harriet Harman in 2015. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Birmingham on Friday morning, the shadow minister’s family said.

Dromey, 73, married to fellow Labour MP Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

The politician had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010 and contributed to a parliament debate as recently as Thursday.

Dromey and Harman’s son, Joe, tweeted: “Our dad – Jack – died suddenly today. We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man x.”

A statement issued on behalf of the family of the Birmingham Erdington MP said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

Our dad - Jack - died suddenly today.



We loved him so, so much.



Rest in peace big man x pic.twitter.com/g8S6I4jBHy — Joe Dromey (@Joe_Dromey) January 7, 2022

Jack was a great mentor and supporter to me but above all a friend for many years.



This is absolutely tragic news for his family, his constituents and the party. I am thinking of Harriet and the rest of his family. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/KK3AT3PSNd — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 7, 2022

I feel very privileged to have known and worked with Jack.

A kind, generous man who loved his family and the Labour movement he served all his life.

I will miss his stories and lessons in Labour history.

Most of all - love to Harriet and all the family. https://t.co/5wjVzFA25T — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) January 7, 2022

Labour leader Keir Starmer paid tribute to Dromey as an MP who “lived his commitment to social justice every day”.

Starmer said: “The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK’s largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

“From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.

“Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across parliament.

“My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack.”

Jack Dromey during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in December. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said MPs are in “disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died”.

In a statement, Hoyle said: “We are all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died, this is another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year.

“I have known Jack since the mid-1980s when we fought to save the Royal Ordnance Factory in Chorley, he was national officer for the Transport and General Workers’ Union, and I was chair of economic development at Chorley Council.

“He was a great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs.

“At his heart he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, so all our thoughts go to Harriet and the rest of the family at this very sad time.”