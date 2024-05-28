Jack Grealish Caused Yet Another Unmissable Viral Moment While Celebrating With His Manchester City Teammates

Jack Grealish celebrating on Sunday Charlotte Tattersall via Getty Images

Manchester City may have won the Premier League, but let’s be honest, Jack Grealish is still the play everyone’s talking about.

The England footballer took home the trophy with his Man City teammates earlier this month, after beating West Ham at the Etihad Stadium 3-1.

Despite being an unused substitute in his last three matches, the winger had a field day celebrating on the pitch, where he had a bit of trouble firing off a confetti cannon (and quickly became a viral moment in the process).

The team took to the streets of their home city for an open-top bus parade on Sunday night, where they celebrated their record-breaking fourth Premier League title in a row.

And once again, Jack had no trouble keeping all the attention on him.

Clearly dizzy with elation, the England star momentarily lost his footing on the bus route not once but twice as the stationary vehicle began moving, coming dangerously close to toppling over the edge.

Thankfully, he was unharmed thanks to the quick thinking of teammates Rúben Dias and Jeremy Doku, who caught Jack mid-stumble on both occasions.

Ruben saved Grealish from falling off the bus 😭



🎥 @bluemoon_mcfc pic.twitter.com/mv941GmF5r — Manchestericonic (@manchestriconic) May 26, 2024

Jack Grealish nearly FALLING OFF THE BUS. 😭 pic.twitter.com/wA4nvVbbCN — City Report (@cityreport_) May 26, 2024

The team still managed to enjoy celebrations despite losing to rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Howeve,this is hardly the first time Jack has brought the vibes to his sporting celebrations. When Manchester City won the treble last year, his antics once again made him an internet sensation.

And Man City clearly embrace their teammate just as he is, captioning the snippet of last week’s hilarious confetti fumble: “Never change.”