Jack Whitehall Has A Very Jack Whitehall Suggestion For Newborn Daughter's Name

Jack Whitehall had a typically comedic suggestion for his newborn daughter’s name as he announced her arrival on Wednesday.

The stand-up and his partner Roxy Horner have become parents after welcoming their baby earlier this week.

In a post on Instagram, Jack shared the first pictures of their daughter, as he admitted he is already in full dad mode.

“Well this just happened!” he said. “Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined.

“In awe of my partner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own.

“Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore Skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full-blown dad now.”

While he stopped short at revealing what he and Roxy had actually called their daughter, he then joked: “Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it.”

The couple, who have been together three years, announced they were expecting a baby back in May, when Roxy was already far into her pregnancy.

Jack said at the time: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…”

Roxy later revealed that they would be welcoming a baby girl during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch in June, admitting she and Jack were stumped for name ideas.

She said: “We’ve thought of some names, but I feel like there are none that are really sticking out – so if anyone’s got any ideas?”