Jack Whitehall Has A Theory Why Piers Morgan Could Never Pull A Will Smith If He Insulted Him

Jack Whitehall couldn’t resist taking a few swipes at Piers Morgan when he appeared as a guest on the divisive presenter’s old stomping ground.

“I think hosts now going forward are definitely going to be checking themselves every time they write a joke for their monologues thinking that that’s happened,” Jack revealed.

He later added: “My piece of advice – and this is what I’ve always said in awards shows – is just be careful who you pick on.”

Jack Whitehall speaks to Ed Balls and Susanna Reid ITV

Addressing Susanna Reid, Jack then referenced the many digs he’s made at her former co-host at the Brits, noting: “You’ll notice about me, Susanna, if ever I’m in a room, I always just throw Piers Morgan under the bus over and over again because I know that that’s a very safe target.

“Because there’s no way Piers would get up onto the stage quick enough to slap me, I would be able to run away in time.”

Guest anchor Ed Balls then joked Piers “wouldn’t walk on, he’d walk out”, with Jack concluding: “Shots fired… I don’t want to get de-platformed and end up on TalkTV!”

Piers Morgan pictured in the GMB studio back in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Just over a year after his much-publicised exit from GMB, Piers returned to screens on Monday night for the first edition of his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The inaugural episode featured an interview with former US president Donald Trump, who clashed with Piers over the course of the 70-minute chat, reportedly due to some behind-the-scenes drama between the host and interviewee.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.