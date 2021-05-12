Jackie Weaver May Have Just Outed Herself As The Brits' Biggest Diva With Line Of Duty Sketch Admission

ITV Jackie Weaver

However, organisers originally had a different idea about how the sketch would play out, and tried to persuade Jackie to record something in person, but she had to turn them down. Jackie made the revelation during an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4′s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday, saying: “They did, in fact, invite me down to London – and I know this sounds... I don’t know how it sounds – but I genuinely hadn’t got time to go. “So they emailed me back and said, ‘Is there something we can do to tempt you?’ and I said, ’I’m really sorry but there isn’t.’”

ITV Jackie featured in Brit Awards sketch with Jack Whitehall and Line Of Duty's Martin Compston and Vicky McClure

Revealing Brits organisers found a way to make it work, Jackie continued: “Blimey, they sent a lovely young man with enough equipment to launch a satellite probably, up to record it via Zoom. It was amazing.”

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James couldn’t get over the revelation as he discussed it on his show, pointing out: “Taylor Swift said yes, Harry Styles said yes, Haim flew over from LA in a pandemic, Elton John was there, but Jackie Weaver? ‘I’m busy’.” Incredible.