Jacob Elordi Name-Drops An Unexpected Celebrity Who Stans Euphoria

Jacob Elordi has only recently become a star — but he already has some very famous fans.

The Australian actor, whose role on Euphoria helped bring him to public attention in 2019, dropped a pretty serious name on Thursday’s edition of The Tonight Show when asked about the HBO series’ most unexpected fans.

“The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name-drop,” he told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And it is a crazy name-drop. But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio, he came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger,” he added.

“So we’re in this club, and there’s really loud music and everything. And he’s like, ‘The shot in the first season, you know, the shot where you came in,’” the Saltburn actor continued. “And it’s him and I in the middle of this club, just ... talking about camera angles.”

Jacob said that Leo was even wearing one of his beloved baseball caps at the time of the unexpected encounter.

“Yeah, dude,” Jacob recalled. “I was like, ‘We’re talking about cinema.’ He’s the GOAT.”

Since making his Hollywood debut in 2018 with Netflix’s The Kissing Booth — part of a franchise he later bashed as “ridiculous” — Jacob has curated an impressive résumé.

Following critically acclaimed turns in Saltburn and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla last year, he has been cast as the monster in a promising take on the horror classic Frankenstein, helmed by none other than Guillermo del Toro.

While he endearingly called the director “the kindest man,” a “brilliant” filmmaker and “the god of monsters” on Thursday, Jacob spiced things up when Jimmy handed him a version of the infamous Saltburn candle — and the actor took a giant whiff, to pandemonium from the crowd.