Jacob Elordi Has Just 1 Question As He Finally Weighs In On The Infamous Saltburn Candle

Jacob Elordi has finally shared his take on the now-infamous candle based on one of his most memorable Saltburn scenes.

For those who need a quick refresher, Saltburn has been dominating the conversation since its release last month, thanks in no small part to some of its most outrageous sequences.

One of the scenes in question sees Jacob’s character, Felix, masturbating in the bath, only for Oliver (played by Barry Keoghan) to creep in afterwards and *ahem* slurp up the remnants.

This moment from the film went on to inspire some fans to put together a candle inspired by “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water”, which quickly went viral after it was discovered on Etsy.

Jacob Elordi tries out the now-infamous Saltburn-inspired candle NBC

Jacob had just one query about the candle when presented with it during an interview on The Tonight Show, joking: “I want to know who’s making the money.”

“My first thing was like, ‘Great, where’s my money?’,” the Euphoria star added.

The Priscilla actor went on to take a whiff of the candle, remarking it smells “like a washing room”.

Jacob isn’t the only Saltburn actor to have weighed in on the popular candle, though.

Leading man Barry Keoghan has already joked about buying them in bulk, while Rosamund Pike also made a good point when she was presented with one on the Golden Globes red carpet.