Jacob Rees-Mogg Admits He 'Got It Wrong' Over Brexit Dover Queues

Jacob Rees-Mogg Leon Neal via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he “got it wrong” in 2018 when he claimed Brexit would not lead to delays at Dover.

The Brexit opportunities minister made the rare admission after he was played a clip of comments he made nearly five years ago.

Advertisement

In the interview, Rees-Mogg said: “There will be no need for checks at Dover but it will be an ability to ensure that the roads keep running around Dover, even if there are delays at Calais. The delays will not be at Dover, they will be at Calais.”

Cars queue to enter the Port of Dover as families embark on summer getaways following the start of holidays. Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

On Tuesday Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” witnessed recently before he was asked if he would apologise for getting it wrong.

He told LBC radio: “Yes, of course I got it wrong but I got it wrong for the right reason, if I may put it that way.

Advertisement

“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely. They have decided to do that.”

A critical incident was recently declared at Dover with tens of thousands of families gridlocked for hours.

Cars queue to enter the Port of Dover in Kent. Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

Some reported queues of up to 12 hours, lorry drivers passing out and families forced to relieve themselves beside their cars.

Last week Britain and France announced they have put plans in place to prevent further border chaos.

In a joint statement, they said the two countries were “working closely” to support the smooth flow of traffic.