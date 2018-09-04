Actress Jacqueline Pearce, best known for her role in ‘Blake’s 7’ has died at the age of 75, following a short battle with lung cancer.

Her friend John Ainsworth said she had been diagnosed “just a couple of weeks ago”, and was being cared for at home after leaving hospital.

Sharing his memories of his friend, John said: “She was outrageous, she was very honest and very straightforward, which didn’t always go down very well, but you knew where you were with her.

“She liked a glass of champagne and liked everyone to have a good time with her, and of course she was a brilliant actress and everyone who worked with her remembered her very fondly.”