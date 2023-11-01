Step forward, Jade Thirlwall.

The former Little Mix star looked completely unrecognisable as she transformed into a (scarily accurate) Mr Bean on Tuesday night.

Jade was in attendance at Maya Jama’s star-studded Halloween party, where she was pictured posing on the red carpet with boyfriend Jordan Stephens dressed as Mr Bean’s beloved Teddy.

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attend Maya Jama's Halloween Party Dave Benett via Getty Images

Jade and Jordan as they are more regularly seen Dave Benett via Getty Images

Jade also documented the transformation on her TikTok, which also revealed she’d got the mannerisms of Rowan Atkinson’s famous comedy character down to a tee, too.

Jade was not the only person to dress up as Mr Bean for the party, however, with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg also transforming into the character.

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends Maya Jama's Halloween Party Dave Benett via Getty Images

Maya’s Halloween bash was the place to be on Tuesday night, as she was joined by a number of A-list guests, including models Jourdan Dunn and Leomie Anderson.

The Love Island host paid homage to the X-Men series with a costume honouring Storm, a character previously portrayed on screen by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp.

Take a look at all the photos from the bash below...