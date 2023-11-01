Heidi Klum at her annual Halloween party Gotham via Getty Images

Heidi Klum revealed her 2023 Halloween costume at her annual party yesterday, and it’s undoubtedly one of her best yet.

The supermodel and television host’s yearly reveal has become an event in itself, having dressed as everything from Shrek’s Princess Fiona to a giant worm in recent years.

The Queen of Halloween recently hinted that this year would be her best yet, and she certainly lived up to that promise.

The America’s Got Talent judge stepped out at her own Halloween Party at Marquee in New York City dressed as an extravagant peacock… complete with a 10-person entourage.

Along with a team of backup feathers, Heidi’s supportive husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as a huge white egg to complete the elaborate reveal.

Heidi gives her husband a peck (literally) on the red carpet Taylor Hill via Getty Images

She later shared that her acrobatic companions were professionals from Cirque du Soleil.

For her latest Halloween look, the former Project Runway host dressed head-to-toe in a royal blue velvet bodysuit, with a ruffle of fur running down the front.

Heidi was flanked by a squad of Cirque Du Soleil performers on the red carpet Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The headpiece was finely detailed with a cluster of blue gems and peacock feathers sprouting out of it, and she obviously had a beak, too.

She even had a boost from one of her squad during the photocall as the peacock fanned its feathers in an elegant display.

Heidi's latest Halloween look may well be her most elaborate ever WWD via Getty Images

“I feel very naked right now,” she told Page Six on the carpet. “I need all my friends around me. I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people…where we all make amazing formations.”

Once the star left the red carpet for her annual bash, she transformed into a more dance floor-friendly version of the costume, swapping velvet for a sequined bodysuit lined with fringe down the arms and legs.

There was also the addition of a giant, royal green headpiece lined with giant feathers.

Heidi changed her look once she made her way into the event Noam Galai via Getty Images

The party was seriously star-studded, with the likes of H.E.R., Rachel Zegler and Camila Cabello on the guest list, while Questlove was spotted in the DJ booth.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, Heidi revealed that she had to fly five hours to a mysterious location “just to have a little look how things were going” with this year’s costume.

