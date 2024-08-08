Jade Thirlwall Reveals How Little Mix Bandmates Caused Mortifying Moment With Prince Harry

Jade Thirlwall at the Brit Awards in 2019 via Associated Press

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has admitted her bandmates caused quite an embarrassing moment for her when they all met Prince Harry for the first time.

The chart-topping girl group performed at the Royal Variety Performance back in 2015, at a time when both Jade and the future Duke Of Sussex were still single.

During the latest episode of the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked, Jade recalled: “We did the Royal Variety Performance, and I was single at the time and all the girls were like, oh, Harry – you could be in with a chance!

“I was like, oh god, here we go. They were being those sort of friends!”

However, clearly her bandmates’ remarks triggered something, as despite apparently not being “arsed” about meeting Prince Harry, she “started getting nervous” as he came down the line to meet each of the performers after the show.

“Suddenly I was like Princess Diaries in my brain – like just in case!” she admitted.

“I shook his hand and I think it was Jesy who [was saying, ‘ohhh ohhh’]. [I was thinking], ‘not in front of the Prince of England!’ I’m all for wing-women on a night out but not in that situation! He must have thought, ‘what a weirdo!’.”

Prince Harry meeting Little Mix after the Royal Variety in 2015 via Associated Press

“I can’t flirt anyways, so there was definitely nothing like that. But maybe I did a slight over-linger on the handshake just to catch a vibe. But there definitely wasn’t one,” Jade admitted, joking: “I wish him well.”

Jade recently became the final member of Little Mix to release her debut solo single, Angel Of My Dreams, which has spent the past two weeks in the UK top 20.

She is now in a relationship with former Rizzle Kicks musician Jordan Stephens, while Prince Harry has been married to former US actor Meghan Markle, with whom he now shares two children, since 2018.