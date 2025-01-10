Fans Are Loving The Savage Dig At Simon Cowell On Jade Thirlwall's New Single

Jade performing on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny last month BBC Studios / Michael Leckie

Jade Thirlwall is treating fans to another taste of her long-awaited debut solo album with the release of new song IT Girl.

Like her first single Angel Of My Dreams, the former Little Mix singer relays her own experiences of the music industry on the new track, as well as “the often ruthless and complex nature of fame”, according to a press release.

Advertisement

And in keeping with that, fans think they’ve spotted another dig at the X Factor winner’s former label chief Simon Cowell on the track.

“Sign on the line for me, baby, smile, but don’t show your teeth,” she chants in the first verse, before adding: “Say goodbye to autonomy, now your body belongs to me.”

The lyrics continue: “Put me on the pedestal, watch me dance, dance to the beat till I can’t stand.”

Jade then concludes the verse: “Clause in the contract, contract gone, gone is the girl that you could con.”

Advertisement

But it’s at the very end of the song where fans really think Jade sticks the boot in to her one-time boss, when she declares that “it’s a no from me”, putting a spin on a popular catchphrase from when The X Factor was at the peak of its popularity.

That distorted "It's a no from me" at the end of #ITgirl is so Sim*n coded and I fucking LIVE for it! — Our Glorious CEO (@KoskasOwl) January 10, 2025

omg the end of #ITGIRL by @jadethirlwall finishes with "it’s a no from me" which is a common phrase made by judges on the X-Factor, the show where Jade auditioned three times before finally being placed into Little Mix during her third attempt. GAGGED!!! pic.twitter.com/C9Nz2PAMA7 — ✨🫧 A Y Y O U B 🫧✨ (@notyourfavguy1) January 9, 2025

Advertisement

"it's a no from me." YES, JADE. Such a small detail but the impact? MWAH! Truly the IT GIRL — Jazz⁷𖧵⁸ (@sleepingpixiee) January 10, 2025

The “it’s a no from me” almost finished me off 😂😂



Almost spat out me penguin bar.@jadethirlwall #ITgirl#JADE pic.twitter.com/NLqZsCS5mC — BrodzMix 💚 LATTO’S UK JACKPOT 🎰 2011-Always (@BxLxMxX) January 10, 2025

jade thirlwall did it again, ‘it’s a no from me’ YUP GET HIM AGAIN FOR ME SISTER pic.twitter.com/luBQYl6tzt — dana ! °˖✧◝ (@SALTDAYNA) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

JADE whacking Simon cowell on her new song. GET HIM AGAIN!! 😩😩😩 oh my girl is coming to shake things up!! pic.twitter.com/e6MvrIz4kT — sabi ❯❯❯❯❯ (@touchminaj) January 10, 2025

“It’s a no from me” lmfaooo Jade — F ✨ (@_Tropicalfaith) January 10, 2025

‘it’s a no from me’



jade end the x-factor again for me #itgirl #jade — pedro tiago (@Pedro_Tiago_) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

a jade terminando it girl com "it's a no from me"...

HER MIND — wend ⭐️ (@millastar2005) January 9, 2025

“it’s a no from me” jade continuing to shade s*mon c*well we love to see it anyways stream IT girlhttps://t.co/V0mQ7gzaQ7 — tammy ×͜× ❯❯❯❯ (@tammy28x) January 10, 2025

Jade’s first solo offering Angel Of My Dreams was also littered with not-so-subtle nods to Simon and The X Factor.

Advertisement

One lyric in particular – “sold my soul to a psycho” – was interpreted as a dig at Simon, whose now-defunct label, Syco Music, Little Mix were signed to for several years.

The man himself even responded, with a rep for his company insisting: “The entire team who worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with Little Mix to help make the group a success would, I’m sure, always continue to wish them solo success.”

An intimidating figure featured in the Angel Of My Dreams interpreted by many to represent the music mogul also appears briefly in the official IT Girl “visualiser”.