Simon Cowell's Company Responds To Rumoured Dig On Jade Thirlwall's New Single

Simon Cowell's company has issued a response to an apparent dig on Jade Thirlwall's debut single.

Simon Cowell’s company has issued a response to an apparent dig on Jade Thirlwall’s debut single.

While promoting the single, Jade has said her song is intended to represent the highs and lows she’s experienced during her 13 years in the public eye.

One lyric in particular, “sold my soul to a psycho”, has been interpreted by many as a jab at Simon Cowell, whose now-defunct record label, Syco, she and her bandmates were signed to for almost a decade after winning The X Factor in 2011.

Responding to the lyric, a representative for Simon Cowell’s entertainment company told the Daily Mail: “The entire team who worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with Little Mix to help make the group a success would, I’m sure, always continue to wish them solo success.”

Little Mix performing in front of Simon Cowell on The X Factor in 2017

Jade previously said: “[Angel Of My Dreams] is about how obsessed I am with the industry – so there are lyrics like ‘love when you call me a star’ – but also there’s the dark side that comes with that. It’s not as glam as it seems.”

The track opens with a sample of Sandie Shaw’s Eurovision-winning Puppet On A String, of which Jade said: “In the beginning of our career you do think you are this puppet, but at the same time it isn’t true – we wrote a lot of our songs, and we were behind a lot of what we put out there. I resented that as a statement.

“So, it felt natural to take that and show that it can be true and untrue at the same time.”

Jade Thirlwall launched her solo career last week with her debut single Angel Of My Dreams

The Official Charts Company announced on Sunday that Angel Of My Dreams is currently on track to chart at number two in this weeks UK singles chart.