Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Seriously Ripped As He Films Weigh-In Scene For New Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal looks like he’s put in some serious hours at the gym ahead of his latest film role.

The US actor showed off his ripped physique as he filmed a scene for thee forthcoming remake of Road House.

Jake’s appearance at the UFC 285 weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was a surprise for fans in attendance, who had no idea that he would be taking to the stage - or that they might just end up on the big screen themselves.

Introducing Jake to the stage was Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor who will also appear in the film.

“Las Vegas!” Conor roared, before revealing everyone in attendance would be part of the upcoming film.

“Everyone in this arena, you’re about to be part of my movie that’s coming out with myself and Jake Gyllenhall.

“A Joe Silver production, make sure to cheer for the weigh-ins and let’s go Las Vegas.”

Jake then performed a full UFC weigh-in routine in front of a raucous crowd.

Former UFC fighter Jay Hieron - who was acting as the defending champion - then came out to a chorus of boos and promptly got in his co-star’s face, which led to him slapping his opponent before being held back by security.

Jake Gyllenhaal Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The Road House remake will see Jake playing an ex-UFC fighter who ends up working as a bouncer in the Florida Keys. It is unknown how big Connor’s role in the project will be.