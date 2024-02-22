James Blunt Gets Candid About His Mortifying Glastonbury Blunder

James Blunt performing in Germany last year Adam Berry via Getty Images

James Blunt has revealed he suffered a rather embarrassing moment in the middle of one of the biggest performances of his career.

During an interview with Metro, the chart-topping singer recalled performing on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage for the second time back in 2008.

Getting rather swept up in the moment, James decided to try out a bit of crowd-surfing, which is when he ran into some difficulty, which Metro claimed he “still hasn’t recovered from.”

“When I got back to the stage I realised it was too high for me to climb onto,” he recalled.

“There was a guy on the stage, I didn’t recognise him, but I started shouting at him for help. ‘Help me, please!’. Then I realised he had a camera on his shoulder, and he was the BBC TV cameraman, and I was shouting ‘Help me!’ down the barrel of the lens to the nation.”

James performing at Glastonbury in 2008 Danny Martindale via Getty Images

James joked the incident was how he “secured my place as the least cool musician to have ever existed, or played at Glastonbury”.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2022, James spoke about his Glastonbury crowd-surfing moment, revealing: “For a deluded moment I thought I was cool – and then the crowd dropped me.”

This year’s Glastonbury will take place at Worthy Farm in the summer, with speculation ongoing about who will be taking to the stage.