James Blunt Has An Update After Vowing To Legally Change His Name In Chart Wager

James Blunt has revealed what he’ll be legally changing his name to if he manages a number one album this week.
Earlier in the month, the chart-topping singer – arguably known as much for his self-deprecating humour as he is hits like You’re Beautiful, 1973 and Bonfire Heart – made a wager with his fans that if the re-released version of his breakthrough album Back To Bedlam topped the UK albums chart, he’d officially change his name to a moniker of their choosing, based on whichever received the most likes on social media.
And in a video message posted on social media, he teased the winning name.
Teasing that possible contenders had included “Blames Junt”, “James Cucking Funt” and “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Pop Star Four Chord Song Machiney”, he then disclosed the winning entry is: “Blunty McBluntface.”
“People have no imagination,” he then remarked in the clip.
Fortunately for James, he could well be off the hook, as he’s facing some stiff competition in the chart race.
Among those who’ve also released music in the last week are Charli XCX, who unveiled a remixed version of her hit album Brat, Brit Award winners The Last Dinner Party, releasing a deluxe edition of their own, and The Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton.
Streams of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet are also showing no signs of slowing down, while physical editions of Lady Gaga’s Joker companion album Harlequin were also released last week, which could lead to a boost in its chart position.
Watch James’ original teaser video about what he previously joked was the “most important democratic moment of the year” below:
The next UK number one album will be announced on Friday afternoon.