The worst kept secret in cinema is finally out, with film bosses confirming the news that Danny Boyle will take on directing duties for the next ‘James Bond’ film.
A statement posted on the franchise’s official Twitter page on Friday (25 May) read: “We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25
“Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge.”
It was also confirmed that production on the film, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Spectre’, will begin in December.
Danny - who helmed the likes of ‘Trainspotting’, ‘127 Hours’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, for which he won an Academy Award - previously teased back in March that he was “working on a [‘James Bond’] script”, commenting at the time: “So we’ll see what happens.”
Fellow British director Christopher Nolan was previously rumoured for the gig, but shot down reports during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’ earlier in the year.
Danny’s most recent project was the divisive Billie Jean King biopic ‘Battle Of The Sexes’, on which he served as a producer, while he is also collaborating with British screenwriter, producer and director Richard Curtis on an upcoming project.
As well as his work in the film world, he also took on the role of Artistic Director on ‘Isles Of Wonder’, the critically-lauded opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
The forthcoming 25th ‘James Bond’ film will be the fifth and final to star Daniel Craig in the titular role, following his announcement that he was planning to hang up his gun for good when the latest instalment is done.
While we don’t yet have a title, we do know that it will hit cinemas on 8 November 2019.