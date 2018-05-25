The worst kept secret in cinema is finally out, with film bosses confirming the news that Danny Boyle will take on directing duties for the next ‘James Bond’ film.

A statement posted on the franchise’s official Twitter page on Friday (25 May) read: “We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25

“Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge.”

It was also confirmed that production on the film, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Spectre’, will begin in December.