James Cleverly Accused Of Calling English Town 'A S***hole' In Commons Outburst

James Cleverly became home secretary in last week's reshuffle. Leon Neal via Getty Images

James Cleverly has been accused of calling an English town “a shithole” during prime minister’s questions.

The home secretary allegedly made the remark following a question by Alex Cunningham, the Labour MP for Stockton North.

He had asked Rishi Sunak why 34% of children in his constituency were “living in poverty”.

A man’s voice can clearly be heard saying “it’s a shithole” before the PM delivers his answer.

Numerous Labour MPs later said they had seen Cleverly uttering the foul-mouthed phrase.

Lab MP @ACunninghamMP has attempted to raise a point of order after a Tory MP (believed to be foreign secretary James Cleverly) appears to have called Stockton North a “shit hole”



Cunningham had been asking about the area’s child poverty pic.twitter.com/eJTdVwjzHz — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) November 22, 2023

Raising a point of order in the chamber later, Cunningham said: “Before the prime minister answered, the home secretary chose to add in his penny-worth.

“He was seen and heard to say ‘because it’s a shithole’. I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear. It has been checked an checked and checked again.

“There is no doubt that these comments shame the home secretary, this rotten government and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office.”

The MP said he wanted Cleverly to apologise in the Commons for his “appalling insult and foul language”.

HuffPost UK has contacted Cleverly for comment