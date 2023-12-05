James Cleverly's New Migration Crackdown Infuriates Critics For 1 Particular Reason

James Cleverly’s new migration restrictions mean UK workers will soon have to earn at least £38,700 before they’re allowed to bring a spouse to the UK.
The crackdown comes after official stats revealed net migration hit a record high of 745,000 last year.
That led to pressure being piled on Rishi Sunak to come up with a plan to bring that number down closer to the Tories’ election manifesto target of 225,000.
So on Monday, Cleverly unveiled a new five-point plan which he said would reduce net migration by 300,000 a year.
This included increasing the minimum salary threshold for foreign workers from £26,200 to £38,700.
In addition, any UK worker wanting to move foreign family members to Britain will also have to be earning at least £38,700.
That specific part of the crackdown has prompted outrage from critics, including senior Conservatives.
Theresa May’s former chief of staff and ex-Tory MP, Gavin Barwell, slammed the proposals on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “It is both morally wrong and unconservative to say that only the wealthiest can fall in love, marry someone and then bring them to the UK.”
The required salary which entitles you to bring a spouse – £38,700 – is above the median salary for both men and women last year.
It’s also twice the national minimum wage (£18,964) for people aged 23 or older and currently working 35 hours a week.
Others pointed out that this will have knock-on effects for the NHS.
Although Cleverly has granted salary exemptions for health and social workers, they are still banned from bringing dependents to the UK, and they still have to pay a "surcharge" for using the NHS.
People argued this would act as a deterrent at a time when the health care system was in desperate need of extra workers.