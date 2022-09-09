James Corden CBS

James Corden dedicated a segment of his US chat show to pay tribute to the Queen on Thursday night, following the monarch’s death.

In a sombre and respectful three-minute monologue at the top of his show, James said: “She is the only queen most of us have ever known.

“We viewed her as immortal and an essential part of the fabric of our world.”

James offers his gratitude today to the late Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/EalmquUFwn — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 9, 2022

He continued: “She represented good in this world, living a life of honour, a life dedicated to service, dedicated to bettering the life of others.

“And it’s always felt as if she was there for all of us, for 70 years she never wavered. She was never political.

“It was never for her about her own PR, and maybe that’s why she was as beloved and respected by a president as she was by the guy who lives down the street, and she would treat both of them equally too.

“It didn’t matter who you were, she was there for you.”

He added that “in a world of uncertainty… and instability” that the Queen was “always the Queen” and “a guiding light”.

“She was always gracious, always dignified, always a shining example of leadership. She represented stability in a world where so often it feels like the floor is shaking,” he said.

“Queen Elizabeth was unique. A life’s work never to be repeated.”

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in June Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images

Following news of the Queen’s death, many other names from the world of entertainment, including the likes of Elton John, Stephen Fry and Lorraine Kelly shared emotional tributes to the Queen on social media.

