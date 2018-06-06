EDITION
    • NEWS
    06/06/2018 23:05 BST

    Jamie Acourt Charged After Arriving In UK On Flight From Barcelona Following Extradition

    Fugitive faces charge of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

    PA

    One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis after arriving in the UK on a flight from Barcelona, Scotland Yard has said.

    Jamie Acourt, 42, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Acourt was arrested in Spain last month after a joint operation between British and Spanish authorities.

    A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Detectives from the Met’s Serious and Organised Crime Command have today, Wednesday 6 June, charged Jamie Acourt, 42, (03.06.76), with conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis).

    “Acourt was charged after arriving in the UK on a flight from Barcelona today. He is currently in police custody at a west London police station.

    “He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, 7 June.

    “He was arrested in Spain after a joint operation between the Met, the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.”

