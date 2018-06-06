One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis after arriving in the UK on a flight from Barcelona, Scotland Yard has said.

Jamie Acourt, 42, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Acourt was arrested in Spain last month after a joint operation between British and Spanish authorities.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Detectives from the Met’s Serious and Organised Crime Command have today, Wednesday 6 June, charged Jamie Acourt, 42, (03.06.76), with conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis).

“Acourt was charged after arriving in the UK on a flight from Barcelona today. He is currently in police custody at a west London police station.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, 7 June.

“He was arrested in Spain after a joint operation between the Met, the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.”