Jamie Foxx ‘Emphatically Denies’ Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Jamie Foxx has “emphatically denied” sexual misconduct, following an allegation relating to an incident that allegedly took place in 2002.
On Wednesday evening, TMZ reported that an unnamed woman had said the actor slapped her face with his penis, when she refused to perform oral sex on him at a Las Vegas party.
The woman has contacted the police about the alleged events and in response, Foxx’s lawyer has issued a statement to the website.
Attorney Allison Hart said: “Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him.
“The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.
“The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.”
TMZ sources are claiming an investigation has been opened by police. However, the three-year statute of limitations has long since expired, meaning the case cannot be prosecuted.
