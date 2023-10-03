Jamie Lee Curtis Is All Of Us After Pamela Anderson's Radical Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Jamie Lee Curtis Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Pamela was seen going fresh-faced at various shows at the French event last week, including the her front-row turn at the Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood spring/summer showcases.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, Jamie celebrated what she called Pamela’s act of “courage and rebellion”, admitting she was “so impressed and floored by” her.

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!” Jamie wrote alongside a picture of Pamela photographed at one of the events.

”@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face.”

“I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion,” the Oscar winner added.

Pamela Anderson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Advertisement

Pamela regularly went makeup-free in her documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and has spoken about why she’s scaled back her signature look.

She told Elle Magazine in August that she decided to forgo her typical look after she lost her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, to breast cancer.

Speaking to the magazine, Pamela recalled: “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Pamela described the experience of being makeup-free as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite [of] what everyone’s doing,” she added.