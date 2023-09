Pamela Anderson at the premiere of Netflix's Pamela, a love story earlier this year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson knows that bare-faced is beautiful.

The former Baywatch star shone in a stripped-back version of her signature look while attending the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

In photos from the event, Pamela wore a sleeveless yellow dress and a colour-coordinated bag from the brand, with neutral heels.

She paired the look with simple studs and a necklace, and wore her wavy, iconic blonde hair down.

Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Anderson pictured during a fashion week appearance in Paris, France. Antoine Flament via Getty Images

Pamela has rocked similarly fresh-faced looks at other fashion shows recently, including The Row’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday and at the Proenza Schouler show earlier this month during New York Fashion Week.

Anderson attends The Row runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sofia Richie and Pamela Anderson at the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 Ready To Wear show on Sep. 9 in New York. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

The actor regularly went makeup-free in her documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and has spoken about why she’s scaled back her signature look.

Pamela told Elle Magazine in August that she decided to forgo her typical look after she lost her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, to breast cancer.

“She was the best,” she told the outlet of her close friend. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Pamela described the experience of being makeup-free as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

