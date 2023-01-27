Pamela Anderson Admits She Knew One Of Her Marriages Was A ‘Mistake’ Right Away

Pamela Anderson in the Howard Stern Show studio on Wednesday. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has admitted she wanted to immediately untie the knot after one of her weddings.

During an interview with Howard Stern earlier this week, the Baywatch star was asked if she ever knew any of her marriages had been a “tremendous fucking mistake”.

The radio host asked this right after mentioning Pamela’s four-month marriage to Kid Rock in 2006, whom she married after her divorce from her first spouse, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, in 1998.

“Do you know right away?” the presenter asked Pamela, referring to whether or not she knew if any of her marriages was a farce after mentioning Kid Rock.

In response, Anderson nodded.

“You did?” Howard asked. “You knew it was a mistake when the ceremony was going on?”

“Well, just after,” Pamela said with a laugh. “Obviously not in time.”

She continued: “It’s embarrassing, it’s just a flaw, I don’t know.

“I feel like I just jump into something because Tommy and I did, because we had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not this incredible connection; it’s just something else.’ Then I slowly try and find my way out.”

Pamela added that she tends to “detach” when a relationship doesn’t feel healthy, which has driven some of her exes “crazy”.

She said she then waits for any sign of “violence or a kind of disrespect or lying” from her partner as an “excuse to leave.”

Pamela – who has married five men in her life – engaged in some self-reflection elsewhere in the interview, saying she felt like she was “going through the motions” in most of her relationships.

She also said she was more interested in “companionship” and would get involved with men purely to “put a family unit back together” as opposed to being truly in love and having things in common.

Pamela reportedly says in her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, that Tommy Lee is the only exception to her ambivalence over romance.

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she writes in her book, according to People.

