Pamela Anderson Doesn't Blame Lily James For Pam & Tommy: 'It's Not Her Fault'

Pamela Anderson has insisted she doesn’t blame Lily James for portraying her in the controversial drama Pam & Tommy.

Last year, Lily took the lead in the miniseries centred around the Baywatch star’s previous marriage to musician Tommy Lee and the theft of their private sex tape in the late 1990s.

In an interview with The Guardian, Pamela said she felt “violated” by the makers of the show, Hulu, who she claimed never got in touch with her, asking: “How are they allowed to do that?”

On the subject of Lily, she continued: “I heard she’d been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke.

“It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it – well, it just feels like something else stolen.”

Lily previously told Deadline that she had not heard from Pamela about the series, saying: “I have to respect that boundary. All we wanted to do was shine a light on this story and reveal it.

“It’s the ugly truth really of how awful what happened to them was, and every second of it, we were on Pamela’s side.”

However, earlier this month, Pamela revealed she decided not to read an email she had received from Lily over the series.

She told the New York Times that she scanned a copy of the letter and left it unread in her inbox, deciding not to reply.

Pam & Tommy director Craig Gillespie previously defended his decision to go ahead with the drama without Pamela’s blessing, telling Radio Times: “The thing that gave me comfort was I felt like we really had an opportunity to change the narrative of this story, and to show it from a perspective that people can hopefully learn and grow from.

“And I felt that we portrayed them in a very empathetic way. I thought the writers did a really nice job with that. So I felt that there was that opportunity, which was the hope.”