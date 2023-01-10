Pamela Anderson Says She 'Felt Sick' At Stolen Sex Tape Saga Being 'Brought Up Again' In Media

Pamela Anderson pictured in New York last year Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson said she felt “sick” at having the media furore surrounding her stolen sex tape brought up again, in the first trailer for her new Netflix documentary.

Last year, Lily James portrayed the former Baywatch star in Pam & Tommy, a miniseries centred around her previous marriage to musician Tommy Lee and the theft of their private sex tape in the late 1990s.

At the time of the show’s release, Pamela did not speak publicly about it, although reports suggested she found it “painful” and “shocking”, with production going ahead without her input or approval.

It was later announced she would “set the record straight” in her own Netflix documentary – Pamela, A Love Story – the trailer for which was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself.



While Pamela did not mention Pam & Tommy directly, she is heard stating at the beginning of the teaser: “I didn’t sleep last night at all. I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.”

“I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time,” she adds.

The trailer also includes footage from Pamela’s time on Baywatch, as well as disparaging comments that were made about her in the media around that time.

She recalls: “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I’m not the damsel in distress.”

“I put myself in crazy situations… and survived them,” Pamela adds with a laugh.

In a handwritten note announcing Pamela, A Love Story last year, the actor, model and animal rights activist said: “My life. A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost.

“Nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you, not a victim, but a survivor and Alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.



Netflix added at the time: “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.

“The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”