In her newly-released Netflix documentary, Pamela Anderson reflects on her life and career in what she’s said is her attempt to “set the record straight”.
And at the doc’s red carpet premiere on Monday night, she was obviously still feeling the nostalgia.
Pamela was seen attending the event in a bright red gown that appeared to pay tribute to her most iconic look.
The bright colour and round neck of Pammy’s outfit put many in mind of the swimsuit she wore in Baywatch, the TV series that shot her to fame in the 1990s.
Alongside her at the documentary’s premiere were her two sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, whose father is Motley Crue musician, and Pamela’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee.
Brandon and Dylan feature heavily in their mum’s new documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, with reports claiming it was their idea that she tell her own story in the film.
The doc is now streaming on Netflix, debuting almost a year to the day after Pam & Tommy – the miniseries in which Lily James portrayed the Baywatch icon – first aired.
The show centred around Pamela’s marriage to Tommy Lee, and the theft of their private sex tape in the late 90s.
While Pam & Tommy received a largely positive reaction, including Emmy nominations for cast members Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen, it was made without the input or approval of the woman who inspired it.
Last week, Pamela branded the team behind Pam & Tommy “assholes” for going ahead without her consent, although she made it clear she had no beef with Lily James.