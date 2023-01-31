Entertainmentwe love tvnostalgiaNetflix

Pamela Anderson Pays Homage To Her Most Iconic Look At Premiere Of Her New Documentary

The Baywatch legend was clearly feeling nostalgic as she and her sons celebrated the release of the doc on Netflix.
In her newly-released Netflix documentary, Pamela Anderson reflects on her life and career in what she’s said is her attempt to “set the record straight”.

And at the doc’s red carpet premiere on Monday night, she was obviously still feeling the nostalgia.

Pamela was seen attending the event in a bright red gown that appeared to pay tribute to her most iconic look.

Pamela Anderson at the launch of Pamela, A Love Story
Charley Gallay via Getty Images

The bright colour and round neck of Pammy’s outfit put many in mind of the swimsuit she wore in Baywatch, the TV series that shot her to fame in the 1990s.

Pamela Anderson on the set of Baywatch in the mid-90s
Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Alongside her at the documentary’s premiere were her two sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, whose father is Motley Crue musician, and Pamela’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon Thomas Lee
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Pamela with her sons Brandon and Dylan
Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Brandon and Dylan feature heavily in their mum’s new documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, with reports claiming it was their idea that she tell her own story in the film.

The doc is now streaming on Netflix, debuting almost a year to the day after Pam & Tommy – the miniseries in which Lily James portrayed the Baywatch icon – first aired.

Pamela is celebrating the debut of both her new documentary and memoir
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The show centred around Pamela’s marriage to Tommy Lee, and the theft of their private sex tape in the late 90s.

While Pam & Tommy received a largely positive reaction, including Emmy nominations for cast members Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen, it was made without the input or approval of the woman who inspired it.

Last week, Pamela branded the team behind Pam & Tommy “assholes” for going ahead without her consent, although she made it clear she had no beef with Lily James.

