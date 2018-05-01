Jamie Oliver has told parliament he would like to extend the sugar tax to include milk drinks to combat childhood obesity.

Oliver praised the impact of the current sugar tax, but suggested it could go further, while giving evidence alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee.

He stated that he didn’t think the government should “overuse the tax whip” without rigorous data to support it but, he added: “I think there is some logic to opening it out to milk products”.

The celebrity chefs then drew on the examples of Yazoo, which - according to calculations Oliver did with his son Buddy - contains nine teaspoons of sugar, and Mars Milk, which contains ten teaspoons in one bottle.