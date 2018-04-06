A tax on sugary drink or food, such as the soft drinks levy, would encourage just under half of Britons to cut back on the products, a survey has found.

As the sugar tax comes into effect, analysts Mintel found it is likely to have an effect on 47% of consumers, with that figure rising to 53% of 16 to 34-year-olds.

Regionally, 53% of Londoners are the most likely to be deterred by a tax, dropping to fewer than four in 10 (38%) of consumers living in Scotland.

However, 75% of consumers say that clear nutritional information on product packaging would encourage them to cut down on unhealthy food and drink, rising to 81% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Almost the same number – 73% – claim rewards for making healthy choices such as supermarket points would encourage them to eat more healthily.