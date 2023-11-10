Jared Leto Just Climbed Up The Actual Empire State Building, And Our Only Question Is... Why?

Jared Leto MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty/Roy Rochlin

Jared Leto left jaws dropping on Thursday night when he pulled off a truly unbelievable stunt.

The social media accounts for the Empire State Building shared footage of the Oscar winner and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman scaling the wall of the iconic skyscraper.

In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building.



In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place. pic.twitter.com/W0CTuZ6rQL — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), people were left with just one question… why?

For why though? https://t.co/a6yZUKhoHc — off season brit ⚾️🦋 (@britx94) November 9, 2023

Jared Leto is currently climbing the Empire State Building for some reason.pic.twitter.com/0OtJijQeLU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 9, 2023

“FOR SOME REASON”😭😭😭😭😭😭 — juaan (@juaangng_) November 9, 2023

Even FilmUpdates was weirded tf out 😭😭😭 https://t.co/WHeDdBPrJN — َ (@filmoguls) November 9, 2023

has someone told him the strike is over he doesn’t need to be doing all that https://t.co/izn0u7AiLU — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) November 9, 2023

I’m quite sure they have an elevator https://t.co/Q3I40JauYo — Abner Pastoll (@abnerpastoll) November 10, 2023

Your unemployed friend at 11 on a tuesday https://t.co/0pk5Yvpj9v — Đani V (@aquadelslay) November 10, 2023

Well, as it turns out, the Suicide Squad actor was actually taking tour promo to new extremes with his stunt.

You see, the ascent was all to promote 30 Seconds To Mars’ latest world tour, which the group’s lead singer confirmed during a follow-up interview on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show, first appearing in a comedy skit with the host and later sitting down for a chat about the stunt and upcoming tour.

“I’m so happy you’re still with us,” Jimmy joked at the beginning of the segment, to which his guest remarked: “Yes. I can’t believe I did it either.”

He continued: “We have a huge announcement today, and this is the reason I climbed the Empire State Building. After six years, we’re going back on the road, we announced a world tour.”

“You could have just come on our show and said that,” Jimmy pointed out, before presenting him with a wooden statue of the Empire State Building from the show’s backdrop. Or so he thought.

“The only problem is, this is the Chrysler Building,” Jared pointed out with a laugh.