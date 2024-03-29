Obama, Biden And Clinton Take Podcast Photo, But Jason Bateman’s Beard Steals The Show

It’s not often you see three U.S. presidents in one photo together, and it’s even rarer when Jason Bateman’s beard gets the most attention.
Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined President Joe Biden on Thursday for a fundraiser at New York’s Radio City Music Hall that raised a record $25 million for the Biden-Harris reelection campaign.
But before that, the three Democratic presidents guested on SmartLess, a podcast hosted by Bateman and his buddies Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.
Of course, the occasion was commemorated with a group pic, but the reaction to it was surprising.
People on X, formerly Twitter, seemed more focused on Bateman’s (admittedly impressive) scruff than on the three-quarters of a Mount Rushmore’s worth of presidents hanging out together.
And, yes, things got hairy at times.