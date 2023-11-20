Entertainment uk celebritySaturday Night LiveJason Momoa

Jason Momoa Names 1 Surprise Career He Wanted As A Kid In SNL Monologue

The Aquaman actor discussed his early years and spilled on what movie inspired him to move to Hawaii while hosting Saturday Night Live.
Ben Blanchet
By 

Jason Momoa returned as the host of SNL this weekend, and kicked his monologue off with a blunt joke about his physique.
Jason Momoa returned as the host of SNL this weekend, and kicked his monologue off with a blunt joke about his physique.
NBC

Jason Momoa returned as the host of SNL this weekend and kicked his monologue off with a blunt joke about his physique.

“It is great to be back at ‘SNL.’ It means so much to me. My mum is here. If you see her, be careful, she’s still recovering from giving birth to me,” the actor quipped.

The Aquaman star went on to talk about his love for the ocean, noting that all he wanted to be growing up was a marine biologist.

“Which makes sense, ’cause I’m built like a scientist,” he said.

Jason added that he experienced a problem with his dream as he grew up in Iowa, despite being born in Hawaii.

He then named In God’s Hands, the 1998 film that was shot in Hawaii and directed by the late Zalman King, as an inspiration for his return to the island state.

Jason declared that his life has since come “full circle,” citing his work to protect oceans and small island nations as well his founding of a water company which has a mission to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles.

“It’s called Mananalu, which in Hawaiian stands for ‘suck it Dasani,’” he joked.

You can watch Jason Momoa’s Saturday Night Live monologue in full below:

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Suggest a correction

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go To Homepage
Close

What's Hot