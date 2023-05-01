Jason Momoa Goes Totally Nude To Show Off His Personal Gym And Fridge

Jason Momoa has a knack for showing off in the buff, but who’s really complaining?

In a new video for Men’s Health, the Aquaman actor spends the interview almost entirely naked.

In the four minute Q&A, the 43-year-old action icon — who is the cover star for the outlet’s May/June cover — gives a tour of his personal gym and fridge, before igniting some hilarious hijinks, including jumping on his bicycle completely nude.

“I didn’t know you were coming. I woulda got dressed up if I knew,” Jason quips at the start of the video in nothing but an open pink robe, baring his birthday suit when a cameraman appears at his front door.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor showcased his staples for a “growing boy” within his loaded fridge, which included water, alcohol, ham and a stacked supply of pre- and post-workout drinks.

This isn’t the first time Momoa has shocked fans by wearing as little clothing as possible.

Watch his hilarious Men’s Health interview below.