Jason Sudeikis Fires Back At Ted Lasso Season 3 Critics: 'What Show Are You Watching?'

Jason Sudeikis is absolutely not here for certain Ted Lasso fans’ less-than-enthusastic reviews of the award-winning show’s most recent season.

The third series of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022, and proved to be the most divisive of the show’s otherwise-acclaimed run.

As reported by TVLine, Jason was asked about the suggestion that season three’s storylines were “unfocused” and the cast were “scattered” across too many plots in the new book Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, The Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts.

“Much like live theatre, the show, especially season three, was asking the audience to be an active participant,” Jason responded.

“Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge – they don’t want to be curious.”

He added: “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand.

“And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.”

Jason added that at the show’s conclusion, the characters were all “in better shape than when they started”, remarking: “If you don’t see that in that show, then I don’t know what show you’re watching.”

Many fans perceived the season three finale as the last ever episode of Ted Lasso, though there have been rumblings in recent history suggesting more could be in the works.

The cast and crew have remained tight-lipped about these rumours, although many of them have made no secret of their hopes to return to the world of Ted Lasso in the future.