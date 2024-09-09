Hannah Waddingham Has An Epic Response As She Finally Breaks Silence On Ted Lasso Return Claims

Hannah Waddingham via Associated Press

Ever since it was first reported that Ted Lasso would be going ahead with a fourth season after all, there’s been one cast member we’ve been absolutely dying to hear from.

And we’re happy to report that Hannah Waddingham has finally spoken out.

Since season three came to an end in 2023, Hannah has made no secret of her hopes to one day play Rebecca Welton again.

Last month, it was claimed that Hannah and co-stars Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift’s contracts had all been renewed by Apple TV+, making a fourth series look extremely likely.

And while she’s remained tight-lipped ever since, she was finally put on the spot during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Listen, you people – I don’t know!” an energetic Hannah insisted. “Alright? I don’t know! I don’t know.”

“Ask Sudocrem,” she added, referring to Ted Lasso’s creator and star Jason Sudeikis.

Hannah went on to say that she’s “the wrong person to ask” as she’d always be down to play Rebecca, “even if she’s got, like, a walking frame”.

“They are some of the greatest loves of my life, and the writers are so magnificent, you’d be stupid not to,” she claimed, encouragingly. “So, yeah. I’m totally there. Are we going to be there? I don’t know!”

In an interview with Deadline last year, Jason said he had reached the “end of this story that we wanted to tell”, though admitted it was “flattering” that fans still want more Ted Lasso.

He also suggested that he was open to exploring the show’s future in a potential spin-off.

Meanwhile, Hannah did little to mask her disappointment about the show seemingly coming to an end last year.