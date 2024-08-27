Ted Lasso Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings Amid Latest Intriguing Reports About The Show's Future

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple

Just when Ted Lasso fans were reaching the “acceptance” stage of the grieving process, it looks like the show could be in the process of coming back.

The Apple TV+ aired its third season in 2023, with all signs since then indicating that it would not be returning for another.

Advertisement

Creator and star Jason Sudeikis always said he’d envisaged Ted Lasso as a three-season story arc, with most plot points being wrapped up neatly in the latest finale.

However, over the weekend, Deadline reported that cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift had all had their contracts been renewed by Apple, making a fourth series look extremely likely.

The industry outlet went on to claim that Apple would now seek out the show’s US-based cast members to get them back for a new batch of episodes.

And to say the announcement caught fans off guard would be a bit of an understatement:

me: moved on, minding my own business



ted lasso season 4: pic.twitter.com/d27Z8Jy8qz — 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@jjuluris) August 24, 2024

Advertisement

me, minding my own business:



ted lasso season 4 announcement on a random saturday in august over a year after its series finale: pic.twitter.com/UXsneSPkXk — mads 💫🍉 (@jimsrippedshirt) August 24, 2024

me finally “ted lasso

healing from season 4”

losing ted lasso pic.twitter.com/dg20l7Nrte — jo (@lassoleil) August 24, 2024

the ted lasso cast waking up and discovering s4 is apparently happening pic.twitter.com/lAPqA0ZMQN — char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) August 24, 2024

ted lasso season 4 opening scene pic.twitter.com/Rwj5kBW4RE — jordyn (@gilmoregiirls) August 24, 2024

Advertisement

Ted Lasso, WHO IS NOT DEAD pic.twitter.com/biTdEx4S8o — (Cas) Casara123🦐 (@CasaraSmith) August 24, 2024

Is this real??? Am i dreaming??? pic.twitter.com/zdg6e6kK0E — ✨ disco trap ✨ (@lookatdewayne) August 24, 2024

literally crying my attachment to this silly little show is never going away https://t.co/wihfyzaR2f — chlo (@klooweeee) August 24, 2024

thought i was being pranked by a fake blue check account https://t.co/Ydu96Wl9XW — homeless ball pit witch (@olviacolman) August 24, 2024

when ted lasso comes back after everyone i know insisted it was the end and wouldn’t listen to me that it wasn’t i will be avenged https://t.co/ZerQHQyLmX — noa 🍉 (@thenoasletter) August 24, 2024

Advertisement

kind of the best news I’ve heard all year https://t.co/TlG56v0zJ8 — Katelyn (@katelynnmensah_) August 24, 2024

SHUTUP! Is this a joke? Please tell me it’s not a joke. I was so sad when Ted Lasso ended. We’re getting another season!!!! https://t.co/qujZIyuA1O — Khadijah Hardiman (@Dijah4evajonas) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, it’s been suggested that Phil Dunster will not be returning for the fourth season due to prior filming commitments.

The CEO of Warner Bros TV, the production company behind Ted Lasso, teased earlier this year that “conversations” had already taken place about the show returning.

Advertisement

In his own interview with Deadline last year, Jason said he had reached the “end of this story that we wanted to tell”, though admitted it was “flattering” that fans still want more Ted Lasso.

He also suggested that he was open to exploring the show’s future in a potential spin-off.