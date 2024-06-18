Nick Mohammed Reacts To Fan Backlash Over Changes To His Ted Lasso Character In Final Season

Nick Mohammed pictured at a Ted Lasso event last year Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed has admitted he very deliberately removed himself from the discourse about changes to his character in the hit comedy’s final season.

Nick played assistant coach Nate Shelley in all three seasons of the award-winning Apple TV+ comedy, but when the character’s personality drastically changed in the final run of episodes, many fans and critics were quick to voice their disappointment.

The British actor and comedian will next be seen in the ITV series Douglas Is Cancelled, and as part of a wide-ranging opinion with The Guardian to promote the show, was asked about his own relationship with social media.

“I’ve always trodden very lightly,” Nick explained, noting that he mainly uses X and Instagram “to advertise things” that he’s appeared in.

He added: “In Ted Lasso, my character turned quite sour. Some fans were really troubled by that and got in touch and wanted to engage. But I can’t – I mean it’s a fictional story! – so I just have to pretend that stuff doesn’t exist.”

Nick Mohammed in character as Nate in the final season of Ted Lasso Apple

Since Ted Lasso appeared to come to an end this time a year ago, the conversation has been pretty much ongoing about whether a fourth season could ever be in the pipeline.

Speaking to Deadline last year, leading man Jason Sudeikis claimed he and the team had reached the “end of this story that we wanted to tell”, though admitted it was “flattering” that fans still want more Ted Lasso.

He also suggested that he was open to exploring the show’s future in a potential spin-off.

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said.

He added: “It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed Apple

