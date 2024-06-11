There's Been An Intriguing Update On The Future Of Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple

If you’ve spent the last year mourning the end of Ted Lasso, it turns out that we might not have seen the last of AFC Richmond just yet.

The feel-good Apple TV+ comedy about an American football coach who’s hired to manage a struggling English premier league football team came to an end in May 2023 after three seasons.

While it seemed that producer and star Jason Sudeikis had officially bid farewell to the Emmy-winning show, a return apparently isn’t completely off the table just yet.

Channing Dungey – the CEO of Warner Bros TV, which is behind Ted Lasso – revealed at the Banff World Media Festival on Monday (moderated by Deadline) that she’s “had conversations” about bringing the show back.

The TV boss said she’d be open to a return to the Ted Lasso universe, either in the form of a fourth season or maybe even a spin-off series.

“We’ve had conversations about all of the above. I think Jason Sudeikis is open to the idea, but I think he wants to have the right idea, which I appreciate,” she said.

“It’s the sort of thing where you don’t want to go do more, just for the sake of more. You want to go do more, because you actually have something to say, you have a story that you want to tell. We’ll see what happens.”

In his own interview with Deadline last year, Jason said they’d reached the “end of this story that we wanted to tell”, though admitted it was “flattering” that fans still want more Ted Lasso.

He also suggested that he was open to exploring the show’s future in a potential spin-off.

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said.

He added: “It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Co-star Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in all three seasons, made no secret of her disappointment about the show coming to an end last year.