JD Vance Accidentally Describes Trump In Attempted Dig At Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift/JD Vance/Donald Trump AP/AP/AP

JD Vance attempted to minimise the impact that Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday night might have on the November election ― only to have it backfire on him badly.

During a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Martha MacCallum asked the Ohio senator and Republican vice-presidential nominee his thoughts about Swift, a pop icon with some 284 million followers on Instagram.

“I’m sure that someone brought to your attention that she signed [her Harris endorsement], ‘Childless Cat Lady.’ This is a phrase you are going to hear in your dreams and your nightmares for many years to come,” MacCallum said. “How do you speak to women voters who, obviously ― they care about what she thinks?”

Vance was sceptical.

“I don’t think most Americans — whether they like her music, or [are] fans of hers or not — are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” Vance said.

He added: “When grocery prices go up 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire.”



Although Vance is probably correct that Swift is rich enough to be able to withstand most major financial emergencies, many people on social media noted that the senator’s description would also apply to Vance’s running mate, Donald Trump.

Is Trump a "billionaire" celebrity, or am I wrong?? — ᴄᴀᴘ ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀ 🛡️ (@CapAmerica1111) September 11, 2024

Oh, the pure irony of this comment. These people are tone deaf.🙄 — Sandy (@sandiechill) September 11, 2024

"a billionaire celebrity who I think is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans."



Wait, wait, I know one of those, orange guy, very rapey... don't tell me, it'll come to me! — Coen for Kamala (@coenand) September 11, 2024

Once again I say JD Vance has a knack for accidentally delivering the most spot on critical assessments of Trump. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 11, 2024

Let the misogynistic JD Vance alienate himself for women more. I wouldn’t underestimate the Swifties. FAFO! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 11, 2024

Millions are influenced by Trump - a billionaire celebrity who is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans. Just sayin.... — Jen 💙 (@jenminicooper) September 11, 2024

Imagine being stupid enough to say this and expect to win. — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) September 11, 2024

Ummm, the utter lack of awareness is hilarious! You would think he's been on the couch for the past 15 or 20 years . . . oh wait. — Geoff #HarrisWalz2024 (@GeoffBrown82) September 11, 2024

Irony just died a violent death. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) September 11, 2024

On Wednesday, Trump reacted to the news of Swift’s endorsement by telling Fox News’ Steve Doocy that he’s not a fan of the singer ― mainly because she endorsed Joe Biden in 2020.

