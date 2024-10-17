Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign Town Hall on Saturday, Oct 12, 2024, in Reading, Pa. via Associated Press

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is finally revealing whether he thinks Donald Trump lost the 2020 election after being asked the question numerous times on numerous occasions.

During a rally on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the senator from Ohio was asked, “What message do you think it sends to independent voters when you do not directly answer the question ‘Did Donald Trump lose in 2020?’”

Vance decided to finally answer the “Did Trump lose?” question, and the response sounded so heavily workshopped to appease his fearless leader that it explains why he waited so long to answer the simple question.

“On the election of 2020, I’ve answered this question directly a million times. No, I think there are serious problems in 2020, so did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use,” Vance said, adding: “I really couldn’t care less if you agree or disagree with me on this issue.”

NBC News noted that Vance’s response was the first time he gave a clear answer to the question of Trump’s loss. Previously he answered with vague generalities, such as when he said he was “focused on the future” during the vice presidential debate.

His debate rival, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, called the response a “damning nonanswer.”

Apparently a lot of people on social media weren’t impressed by Vance’s answer, based on the responses.

JD Vance just said that Trump did not lose the 2020 election. I guess it takes a certain distance up Trump's butt to lose your mind. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) October 16, 2024

Yet 62 courts and EVERY elections official/sec. of state, in the ENTIRE UNITED STATES said the election was not rigged. How do people still believe these clowns? — Bradley Juma (@BradleyJuma11) October 16, 2024

“not by the words that I would use” is the dumbest line possible — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) October 16, 2024

For @JDVance, if you don't like the word "lost," here are a few options you might consider instead: "was defeated," "came in second," "did not win." — Victor Lipman (@VictorLipman1) October 16, 2024

Hey Siri, who lost the 2020 presidential election? — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) October 16, 2024

Do they teach phrases like "Not by the words that I would use" at Yale Law? — DrDinD🟧🇺🇲🇺🇦 He/Him (@DrDinD) October 16, 2024

One person noted that if Vance were correct and Trump really did win, that would make the former president ineligible to be reelected in 2024.

Based on Vance's belief, Trump is ineligible for the presidency. The 22nd amendment does not say a person can only serve two terms, but rather it says cannot be elected more than twice: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." — Colt Smith (@FootballExpert) October 16, 2024