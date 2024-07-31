JD Vance's 'Wacky' Insult Of Kamala Harris Backfires Badly

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance attempted to insult presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a really weird way.
At a rally Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada, Vance declared: “We don’t want a wacky San Francisco liberal as our commander in chief. We don’t want Kamala Harris.”
It seems that Vance wants the word “wacky” to have the same negative connotation that the word “weird” has, especially since Democrats have had some recent success in pointing out the weirdness of MAGA Republicans on the internet.
However, the man who wrote the 2016 bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, apparently didn’t care enough to check a dictionary on the definitions of “wacky” and “weird” or he’d notice some key differences between the two words.
“Wacky” generally means “absurdly or amusingly eccentric or irrational,” while “weird” means “strange, odd or bizarre.”
What does this mean for voters? Well, it’s possible they might find Harris’ deep and hearty laugh a little “wacky” and Vance’s desire to keep tabs on women’s menstrual cycles very “weird.”
Many people on X, formerly Twitter, mocked the Ohio senator’s wacky attempt at insulting the vice president.