JD Vance's 'Wacky' Insult Of Kamala Harris Backfires Badly

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance attempted to insult presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a really weird way.

At a rally Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada, Vance declared: “We don’t want a wacky San Francisco liberal as our commander in chief. We don’t want Kamala Harris.”

It seems that Vance wants the word “wacky” to have the same negative connotation that the word “weird” has, especially since Democrats have had some recent success in pointing out the weirdness of MAGA Republicans on the internet.

However, the man who wrote the 2016 bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, apparently didn’t care enough to check a dictionary on the definitions of “wacky” and “weird” or he’d notice some key differences between the two words.

“Wacky” generally means “absurdly or amusingly eccentric or irrational,” while “weird” means “strange, odd or bizarre.”

What does this mean for voters? Well, it’s possible they might find Harris’ deep and hearty laugh a little “wacky” and Vance’s desire to keep tabs on women’s menstrual cycles very “weird.”

JD Vance calls Kamala Harris "wacky" pic.twitter.com/NMVGvBK0Yk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2024

Many people on X, formerly Twitter, mocked the Ohio senator’s wacky attempt at insulting the vice president.

Sorry, JD. “Wacky” is The Animaniacs ™—not the next President of the United States. — Richard Donelan (@rdone) July 30, 2024

The adjective “wacky” means “funny or amusing in an odd way.” I’m good with that.

“Weird” as a verb means, “to induce a sense of disbelief or alienation.” As an adjective it means, “uncanny, abnormal, mystifying, strange, creepy, spooky.” 👻 Seems absolutely fitting. — Agnes Holland (@akholland68) July 30, 2024

Trump referred to her as bum last night



This is what happens when you can’t get anything to land. — Mason (@tweetfacts2me) July 30, 2024

They've called @KamalaHarris "wacky," "looney-tunes," "bottom of the barrel," "low-IQ," a "DEI Hire," and "Kumala."



If they had strong policy positions to support the American people, they wouldn't need to name-call like 7th-graders.



Alas, they have an idea deficit. #Weirdos — Citizen Stewart (@citizenstewart) July 30, 2024

Ooh he's coming out fighting! lol he's so lame — SitaRose🌹🥥 (@SitaRose27) July 30, 2024

“Hey guys, no how they’re calling us weird? Well, watch this.”



— JD Sectional Vance — Jordan Lamonte III (@jlamonteIII) July 30, 2024

The eye liner wacky ?

Says the wackiest weirdo pic.twitter.com/dHjCcF9axD — Uma 🟦 (@uma08906967) July 30, 2024