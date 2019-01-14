Jeff Brazier has said he’s seeking legal advice, following comments made by Jack Tweed﻿ about his sons.

On Monday, The Sun published an interview with Jack – the widower of Jade Goody, with whom Jeff has two sons – in which he claimed that her final wishes were that he should raise her children.

He also suggested that Jade’s other final wish, that money raised in the lead-up to her death should contribute to her sons’ private schooling, has not been granted, due to debts, which built up because the reality star hadn’t paid income tax in the years leading up to her death.