Jeff Goldblum Takes Over Hollywood Tour Bus, Gives Strangest Tour Of All Time

Hollywood tourists got a big surprise this week when they found their bus guide would be actor Jeff Goldblum and Jimmy Kimmel’s right-hand man Guillermo Rodriguez.
Instead of the standard tour of celebrity homes, the visitors were treated to a glimpse of Jeff’s first Hollywood apartment. And instead of stopping for an iconic LA treat such as Randy’s Donuts, they got... well... something not quite as sweet.
Check out what happened during Tuesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which is being hosted by Jeff Goldblum all this week, in the video below: