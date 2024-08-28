'So Insane To Me': Jenna Ortega Reflects On Johnny Depp Dating Rumours

Jenna Ortega via Associated Press

Jenna Ortega has admitted she’s still in disbelief that she was ever linked to Johnny Depp.

Almost a year ago, the Wednesday star found herself at the centre of speculation about her personal life after the gossip site DeuxMoi claimed the two actors had recently been seen together on a date.

The Emmy nominee was quick to shut down the “ridiculous” rumours, insisting to her Instagram followers: “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Jenna reflected on this period, admitting it’s something that’s still “so insane to me”.

“I was on set with Richard E Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’,” Jenna recalled. “And I laughed because… I don’t know that person.”

Johnny Depp via Associated Press

A rep for the controversial Pirates Of The Caribbean actor also dismissed the rumours at the time, insisting: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her.”

Of rumours they were set to collaborate, the spokesperson added: “He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Jenna is currently on the promo trail for her new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on which she reunited with Wednesday director Tim Burton.