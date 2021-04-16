Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Clears Up Those Rumours Surrounding Their Breakup

Justin Theroux is clearing the air about his breakup with Jennifer Aniston and even has some words of wisdom on relationships.

The actor talked about the dissolution of his marriage to the Friends star in a new interview with Esquire, dispelling rumours about why the pair parted ways.

Reports indicated the couple, who had been romantically linked since 2011, married in 2015, and separated and divorced in 2018, had disagreed over whether they’d live in New York or Los Angeles.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” Justin told Esquire.

“Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification,” he said, not offering any addition commentary on the matter.