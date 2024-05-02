Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About The 1 Reason You Won't See Her On TikTok Anytime Soon

Jennifer Aniston Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston’s arrival on Instagram may have broken the internet, but it seems she draws the line when it comes to TikTok.

The Friends star achieved a new world record back in 2019 when she landed one million followers on Insta in just over five hours after joining the website (although this feat has since beaten by David Attenborough, Angelina Jolie and Rupert Grint).

However, it seems she still has some reservations about the role social media plays in her life.

“I don’t have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won’t,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview. “I’m not gonna subscribe to one more thing that is gonna ruin my life or somebody else’s life.”

The US actor has a whopping 45.1 million followers on Instagram, but insisted that she still tries to keep social media “at arm’s length”.

“It could suck you in and you’ve wasted hours of your life,” Jen continued. “I can’t believe sometimes when I found myself in an absolute wormhole of dog, puppy videos and rescue animals, and babies, and cats. That’s the stuff I enjoy. But then there’s some stuff online I just don’t wanna see.”

The star of The Morning Show also expressed her belief that we’re not “designed to take in the amount of information at the speed and the rate that we do these days”, adding: “I just don’t think it’s good for us. I don’t think it’s healthy.”

Jen at the Golden Globes earlier this year Monica Schipper/GA via Getty Images

Jen continued that social media is especially hard on teenagers these days, because of the “compare and despair”, but insists it’s best to “just be who you are” online.

“We’ve got good days. We’ve got bad days. We have good hair days. We’ve got s**tty hair days. We’ve got good skin days, bad skin days. It’s a mixed bag,” she said. “It’s also just so unrealistic to try to sell something that doesn’t feel authentic.”

This is not the first time the Emmy winner has spoken out about her conflicted feelings towards social media.

Back in 2022, Jen admitted in an interview with Allure that she “hates” social media, describing it as “torture for me”.

Elaborating on her reasoning for joining Instagram, the US actor revealed it was to launch a haircare line, but the pandemic put a stop to those plans.

“So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally,” she shared.