Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Always Has Same Reaction To People She's Dating

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler hasn’t given her much advice over their 30-plus years of friendship. But when he does chime in, it’s often criticism of her love life.

The former Friends star paid a visit to The Tonight Show on Tuesday, and recounted how she met Adam at a San Fernando Valley deli when they were in their early 20s, which prompted host Jimmy Fallon to ask her about advice they’ve traded through the decades.

“If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing!?’ usually based on someone I’m dating,” Jen claimed, joking that the comic actor would also ask her: “What’s wrong with you?”

Jennifer Aniston speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show YouTube

The Emmy winner’s romantic history includes marriages to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, as well as relationships with Tate Donovan, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

Later in the interview, the Morning Show actor said she loves to look after Adam.

“He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn’t take care of himself,” she explained said.

Jen said she made him smoothies and provided Chinese herbs on the set to direct him on a healthier path.

His wife, Jackie, however, said the effort “lasted about a minute,” she added.

Murder Mystery 2 marks the third time Adam and Jennifer have appeared in a film together, previously appearing in the first Murder Mystery film and the romantic comedy Just Go With It.